The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

The newly remodeled and updated Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, is a delightful location for visitors to unwind while looking at over 3,400 objects of fine art from the past and present. The museum offers yoga mats and chairs in every gallery to allow for serene relaxation.

The Westmoreland highlights American art and figurines from the 18th century through contemporary along with everything in between, so you are sure to find yourself gazing at each gallery in awe. Be sure to notice the remarkable 102-piece blown glass Chandelier, as you walk through the main entrance of the museum. Guided tours for groups of six or more are available; for smaller groups or individuals, there are curators and museum workers in each gallery to answer questions and guide you. Afterward, drop by the gift shop, where you’ll find handmade jewelry, books, games, and fine art.

Located at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania, one block from Westmoreland County Court House, the museum is open, Tuesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Admission is free for children, veterans, students, museum members, as well as active-duty military and their families; there is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for seniors 65 and older.

Every area is ADA accessible and there is an elevator to all three floors of the museum. Limited parking is available for RVs in the main lot, but it’s best to call ahead so they can save the perfect spot for you.

For more information, call 724-837-1500 or visit www.thewestmoreland.org