Southwestern Soak

Native Americans who considered the waters of Ojo Caliente sacred gathered here for thousands of years. The Spaniards found it in the 1500s while on their quest for gold and the Fountain of Youth. In 1868, Antonio Joseph built the first bathhouse, making Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs one of the first natural health resorts in the country. Since then, the spa has undergone major improvements while maintaining its Old-World charm. The resort has a variety of lodging accommodations, including an RV park with sites nestled among cottonwood trees.

Located an hour north of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the hot springs have a unique combination of four mineral waters: lithia, iron, soda and arsenic. More than 100,000 gallons of sulfur-free, geothermal mineral waters feed 11 pools, including the new Mud Area. These waters are believed to relieve digestive problems, depression and symptoms of arthritis, and benefit the immune system and several skin conditions. My perfect day at Ojo Caliente began with a hike along one of the trails on the 1,100-acre property — followed by a soak and massage — and ended with a delicious, farm-to-table meal at the Artesian Restaurant. There’s a 3-acre farm on-site, confirming the resort’s commitment to health and wellness.

