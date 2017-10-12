Georgia’s CreekFire Motor Ranch

The oldest city in Georgia is now home to a brand-new RV resort: CreekFire Motor Ranch. Spreading over 100 acres, the privately owned resort features more than 100 full-hookup sites, half of which are back-in and half of which are pull-through. CreekFire also provides fun for the whole family with multiple pools, a 35-acre lake with a beach area with chairs and umbrellas, and regular social activities such as nightly bonfires and Sunday buffets. Recreational amenities include a nature trail, tennis and basketball courts, bocce ball, billiards, ping-pong, arcade games, card tables and boat, canoe, golf and bike rentals.

A 1962 Ford F-100 pulling a 1962 Airstream Safari has been turned into a mobile bar and grill for enjoying lunch poolside, and the resort also features a waterfront bar. The CreekFire grounds are gated around the clock. Daily shuttle service to historic downtown Savannah, 16 miles to the southwest, is provided from the resort, with discount ticket partnerships for local attractions. Owner Matthew Lipman said, “CreekFire is unique in that the resort itself and each RV site are oversized to allow plenty of privacy but have all the amenities and features to achieve that community feeling.” Tent sites and lakefront cabins are also available. As the resort expands, plans include adding more RV sites, a lazy river waterpark and vintage Airstream trailers for rent.

CreekFire Motor Ranch | 912-897-2855, www.creekfirerv.com