SmartFit Premium Pet Seat Covers are Pet Protection

We love bringing our four-legged friends along for the ride, but the mess — and the damage — that can occur is often difficult to handle. SmartFit Premium Pet Seat Covers from Solvit Products help preserve the seats that Fido frequents. The covers are available in bench, hammock and bucket styles, and are made from heavy-duty quilted cotton twill trimmed with leather accents. They incorporate a waterproof membrane to prevent damage from moisture, mud and spills, and the seat belt openings utilize waterproof zippers to prevent dirt, hair and liquids from passing through to the seats below. The system includes elasticized panels on the sides and the front, seat anchors, seat belt keepers and cinch straps.

The covers are available in two color options: green with gray trim and gray with black trim. They are machine washable and covered by a lifetime warranty. MSRP $59.99-$114.99.

Radio Systems Corp., Pet Safe Brand | 865-824-9581 | www.petsafe.com