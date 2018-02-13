Redzone Portable Gas Grill is a Tailgating King

Bringing along your grill is great for campsite barbecues, but the storage space it requires may have you thinking twice. With the Redzone Portable gas grill, space is no longer a problem; simply insert the frame into your motorhome’s 2-inch hitch receiver and hit the road. The 25,000-Btu grill is large enough to grill 100 hot dogs or 25 burgers at a time, according to the company, and there’s even a warming rack for buns. The grill features all welded steel tubing with a powder-coat finish; solid rubber all-terrain tires make it easy to move around the campsite. The unit weighs 86 pounds when assembled, and after the barbecue is over, the grill tips up and slides into the receiver without any heavy lifting. The unit is pictured here with the optional EZ-BBQ Fuel Kit (sold separately), but owners can use any standard 5-gallon LP-gas cylinder. MSRP: $449.

Party King Grills | 580-774-2828 | www.partykinggrills.com