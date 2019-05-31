Origami On the Water

Looking to ply the waters but don’t have the space to store a traditional kayak? Oru has launched its first tandem folding kayak, the Haven. The Haven is a 16-foot long, 30-inch-wide kayak that folds into the size of a compact 40-pound suitcase using the principles of origami, so it can be stored inside your motorhome without taking up too much space. The Haven is made of 5mm double-layered custom-extruded polypropylene and is equipped with a rail platform along the top of the cockpit side walls, which makes the kayak compatible with fishing rod holders or cup holders. Two seat covers are also included. MSRP: $1,999.

Oru Kayak | 415-630-3717