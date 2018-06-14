MotorHome Magazine Celebrates Golden Anniversary

The year was 1968. A gallon of gas was 34 cents, the Green Bay Packers were victorious in Super Bowl II and bands like The Beatles, Diana Ross and the Supremes, and The Doors dominated the Billboard Top 100 charts. And a man named Arthur J. Rouse took a chance by releasing a buyers guide with content aimed at the motorized RV market. The rest is history.

MotorHome’s 50th anniversary celebration is in full swing, and it’s too big to be confined to the magazine. That’s why we’ve posted some web exclusive features here, including that inaugural issue of MotorHome Life, along with retro advertisements, departments, and other fun odds and ends. You can even check out a selection of some of our favorite covers from the last half-century. Be sure to check back for new content, and we thank you for making MotorHome the top choice for travel, tech and lifestyle — for the RV enthusiast. Here’s to 50 more years!

The Different Faces of MotorHome Magazine

MotorHome Covers Over the Years 1 of 52

Advertisement from 1969

Balboa Motorhomes’ full-page ad introduced a dual-purpose motorhome/station wagon.

Cartoons from 1973 & 1974

Mail Van

Subscriber mail to MotorHome from 1974

Ahead of their time

Winnebago tries RVing By Air – 1976

