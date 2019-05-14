We all have our own way of setting up the motorhome once we get into camp. Some of us have very elaborate and specific rituals that we follow to the letter, others just wing it and play it by ear (not actually the best course of action), and some of us have created our own checklist based on our preferences and years of experience (read: lessons learned the hard way). If you’re a newbie, or in the winging-it category, check out MotorHome’s 12 Steps for Setting Up Camp, below, and if you are an RV veteran — you know who you are — how about adding your wisdom to the Comments section below.
And, hey, while we’re at it, our resident experts have thrown in a bonus list: Leaving the RV Site. Sorry, but that one is twice as long (we don’t know why), and not as much fun (’cause nobody wants to say goodbye to s’mores) 🙂
- Disconnect dinghy vehicle/stow equipment
- Unlock slideout travel locks (if equipped)
- Extend slideout rooms after leveling motorhome
- Set electric step to extended off position
- Shut engine off
- Plug AC cord into power
- Connect sewer hose
- Connect water pressure regulator, water hose and water filter
- Open water faucets, showerhead and toilet to remove air in lines
- Hook up satellite or cable TV
- Turn on water heater
- Get comfy and enjoy!
- Check roof and top of slideouts/slideout toppers for large debris
- Retract awnings
- Stow patio items
- Dump and flush holding tanks
- Disconnect and rinse sewer hose, stow properly
- Disconnect water-pressure regulator, water hose and water filter
- Disconnect cable TV and/or portable satellite antenna
- Lower broadcast TV antenna (if so equipped)
- Turn off TV antenna booster
- Secure refrigerator items and lock door(s)
- Close roof vents without covers
- Clear items in way of slideouts
- Start engine
- Check interior for any items that may need to be stowed away
- Retract slideout rooms and lock (if so equipped)
- Retract leveling jacks
- Set electric step to on position
- Turn off water heater
- Confirm proper air pressure (diesel pushers)
- Check tire pressure
- Check clearance, tail and signal lights
- Connect dinghy vehicle in safe place
- Check dinghy brake operation and lights
- Make plans for your next motorhome trip!