We all have our own way of setting up the motorhome once we get into camp. Some of us have very elaborate and specific rituals that we follow to the letter, others just wing it and play it by ear (not actually the best course of action), and some of us have created our own checklist based on our preferences and years of experience (read: lessons learned the hard way). If you’re a newbie, or in the winging-it category, check out MotorHome’s 12 Steps for Setting Up Camp, below, and if you are an RV veteran — you know who you are — how about adding your wisdom to the Comments section below.

And, hey, while we’re at it, our resident experts have thrown in a bonus list: Leaving the RV Site. Sorry, but that one is twice as long (we don’t know why), and not as much fun (’cause nobody wants to say goodbye to s’mores) 🙂

12 Steps for Setting Up Camp

Disconnect dinghy vehicle/stow equipment Unlock slideout travel locks (if equipped) Extend slideout rooms after leveling motorhome Set electric step to extended off position Shut engine off Plug AC cord into power Connect sewer hose Connect water pressure regulator, water hose and water filter Open water faucets, showerhead and toilet to remove air in lines Hook up satellite or cable TV Turn on water heater Get comfy and enjoy!

Leaving the RV Site