Class C motorhome at campsite

 

We all have our own way of setting up the motorhome once we get into camp. Some of us have very elaborate and specific rituals that we follow to the letter, others just wing it and play it by ear (not actually the best course of action), and some of us have created our own checklist based on our preferences and years of experience (read: lessons learned the hard way). If you’re a newbie, or in the winging-it category, check out MotorHome’s 12 Steps for Setting Up Camp, below, and if you are an RV veteran — you know who you are — how about adding your wisdom to the Comments section below.

And, hey, while we’re at it, our resident experts have thrown in a bonus list: Leaving the RV Site. Sorry, but that one is twice as long (we don’t know why), and not as much fun (’cause nobody wants to say goodbye to s’mores) 🙂Children playing at a motorhome campsite

12 Steps for Setting Up Camp

  1. Disconnect dinghy vehicle/stow equipment
  2. Unlock slideout travel locks (if equipped)
  3. Extend slideout rooms after leveling motorhome
  4. Set electric step to extended off position
  5. Shut engine off
  6. Plug AC cord into power
  7. Connect sewer hose
  8. Connect water pressure regulator, water hose and water filter
  9. Open water faucets, showerhead and toilet to remove air in lines
  10. Hook up satellite or cable TV
  11. Turn on water heater
  12. Get comfy and enjoy!

Leaving the RV Site

  1. Check roof and top of slideouts/slideout toppers for large debris
  2. Retract awnings
  3. Stow patio items
  4. Dump and flush holding tanks
  5. Disconnect and rinse sewer hose, stow properly
  6. Disconnect water-pressure regulator, water hose and water filter
  7. Disconnect cable TV and/or portable satellite antenna
  8. Lower broadcast TV antenna (if so equipped)
  9. Turn off TV antenna booster
  10. Secure refrigerator items and lock door(s)
  11. Close roof vents without covers
  12. Clear items in way of slideouts
  13. Start engine
  14. Check interior for any items that may need to be stowed away
  15. Retract slideout rooms and lock (if so equipped)
  16. Retract leveling jacks
  17. Set electric step to on position
  18. Turn off water heater
  19. Confirm proper air pressure (diesel pushers)
  20. Check tire pressure
  21. Check clearance, tail and signal lights
  22. Connect dinghy vehicle in safe place
  23. Check dinghy brake operation and lights
  24. Make plans for your next motorhome trip!

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here