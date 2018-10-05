It’s time for comfy sweaters, falling leaves and long nights warming up around the campfire. Get your cozy on!

As temperatures drop and thoughts drift to cozy nights in front of the campfire and warm apple cider, motorhome owners begin gearing up to spend the harvest season wrapped in the comfort of falling leaves, autumn festivities at campgrounds and holiday baking.

Though spring and summer may be some of the most popular times for RV travel, fall offers its own allure. From full-time RVers to the occasional vacationer, autumn is the perfect time to experience something a little different on the road.

‘A’ is for Apple

Perhaps you’re looking for something interesting for your family this season, or a special outing with friends. Why not take a motorhome adventure with a festive twist? Apple lovers are sure to enjoy a weekend of themed fun with a visit to an apple orchard.

Many orchards have large parking lots capable of fitting a motorhome, but if you’re looking to explore the area more, finding a nearby campground to park your rig is the way to go. Orchards offer a variety of activities to enjoy — your group can pick apples right off the tree, drink fresh cider and more. Some locations provide hay rides around the property, allowing guests to view the beautiful landscape.

After your day of orchard fun, bring back some apples for a delicious campground treat — caramel apples are a perfect way to cap off the day.

Adults may also enjoy visits to a local cidery for hard-cider tasting.

It’s Pumpkin Time

No harvest season is complete without pumpkins. Begin the day with a hot cup of pumpkin-spice coffee to get you going. Then, pack up the family and head out to a pumpkin patch to pick out your special pumpkins. Similar to visiting an apple orchard, adventures in a pumpkin patch can bring all sorts of fun. Once you have your prized pumpkins picked out, bring them back to the campground for a carving and decorating party.

Carving utensils are easy-to-carry items and a great way to entertain a group during the harvest season. Spice it up even more with a pumpkin decorating contest — the winner gets their choice of music on the road (or another fun prize for your trip). Make sure to save your pumpkin seeds to roast them in your RV convection oven later on!

For a fall-themed getaway, combine the visits to the orchard and pumpkin patch into one festive vacation.

The Spookiest Time of Year

The first Halloween my family and I spent on the road was a good one, but we made one gigantic mistake: we didn’t bring enough decorations. We thought that simple window clings and a small ghost would be enough for us. Boy, were we wrong!

We soon realized that decorating our motorhome not only brought us joy, but also got us into the festive spirit even though we were away from home. We rushed to the nearest store and found some placeholder decorations. The following year, we didn’t make the same mistake!

You can quickly turn your spot into a haunted campsite by placing a few decorations in well-thought-out locations.

Families may enjoy getting dressed up and trick-or-treating around the campground. Look for campers who have decorations or lights outside to find out who is participating. Some campers may be sitting outside their rigs waiting for costumed youngsters. You can even dress up your pets to join in the fun!

Some campgrounds host haunted trails for their campers and the surrounding community. This can be a fun and spooky way to celebrate the holiday. Look online for nearby events to help plan your trip.

Mmmmm … Fall Baking

As the mouthwatering smell of warm apple pie drifts through the air, it creates an environment that is both homey and cozy. The familiar and comforting sights and smells of the harvest season are not exclusive to homes — motorhomes can play host to the same sensations and activities.

Baking is very popular during this season, so now is the perfect time to try your hand at baking in a motorhome.

Many motorhomes feature convection ovens that just so happen to be the perfect size for baking pies and other goodies. And with the campground setting, your baking fun will be even more of an adventure. Fresh apple pie, pumpkin pie, pumpkin bars — the options are endless.

Making pumpkin pie may sound quite involved, but you’ll feel the gratification after you pull it out of the oven in your motorhome, the entire place smelling like pumpkin spice and cinnamon. There are easy recipes for even the most inexperienced baker, or you can always just buy some pre-made goodies for the road and relax as you watch the changing leaves. Why not give my Perfect Pumpkin Pie Recipe for Motorhomes a try.

If you’re not into sweets, consider making a hearty pumpkin soup. This can be made with fresh pumpkin or simply from a can. Either way, it makes for the perfect seasonal treat! Squashes of all kinds may be enjoyed during the harvest season.

A crackling campfire outside, the crisp breeze rustling the changing leaves — fall is a beautiful time of year for motorhome travel. Consider adding more to your experience by including any of these fun festive activities during your adventure.