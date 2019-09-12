2019 Dinghy Towing Guide Updates

Here are the most recent changes to MotorHome‘s 2019 Guide to Dinghy Towing.

ADDITIONS

Fiat 2019 500 with manual transmission may be flat towed at speeds up to 65 mph, for any distance, if the manual transmission is in neutral.

Ford 2019 Edge ST with 2.7-liter EcoBoost is flat-towable using the Manual Park Release procedure; do not exceed 65 mph.

Lincoln 2019 Nautilus with optional 2.7-liter engine is flat-towable using the Manual Park Release procedure; do not exceed 65 mph.

DELETIONS

Ford 2019 Explorer with optional 2.3-liter EcoBoost is NOT flat towable.

Toyota 2019 Yaris is NOT flat towable.

We were using information provided in the Yaris owner’s manual; however, multiple versions of owner’s manuals and mid-year engineering changes do occur. This is why we always advise readers to check the owner’s manual that comes with the vehicle that they intend to purchase to confirm that that specific vehicle is approved for flat towing. We have updated our online 2019 Guide to Dinghy Towing, and MotorHome apologizes for any confusion.